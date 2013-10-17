Oct 17 CME Group said on Thursday it has
removed a temporary three percent margin cost it applied to
certain products on its platform, imposed earlier in the week in
anticipation of market gyrations as the U.S. debt ceiling
approached.
In a statement, CME, the largest U.S. futures market
operator, said it was removing this cost from over-the-counter
interest-rate swap trades.
On Wednesday, CME imposed this margin, though it said it was
temporary. U.S. lawmakers reached an agreement late Wednesday to
extend the federal borrowing limit through early February,
staving off a technical default that had spooked fixed income
markets.