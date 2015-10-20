BRIEF-Yangarra enters into $100 million syndicated credit facility
* Yangarra enters into $100 million syndicated credit facility
WASHINGTON Oct 20 U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday a "clean" bill to raise the U.S. debt limit that did not include sweeteners for Republicans would not win a majority in the House of Representatives.
"I do not see 218 for any clean bill," McCarthy told reporters. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Yangarra enters into $100 million syndicated credit facility
* Caesars entertainment - on may 12 unit entered into an amendment no. 1 amending first lien credit agreement, dated as of october 11, 2013 - sec filing