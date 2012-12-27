WASHINGTON Dec 27 The top Republican in the
U.S. Senate, Mitch McConnell, on Thursday said that there is
still time to avert the "fiscal cliff" and a "wholly preventable
economic crisis."
In a speech on the Senate floor McConnell warned, however,
that Senate Republicans "aren't about to write a blank check for
anything Senate Democrats put forward just because we find
ourselves at the edge of the cliff."
Lawmakers and President Barack Obama are up against a Dec.
31 deadline for finding a way to stop $600 billion in
potentially harmful tax hikes and spending cuts from taking
effect with an alternative deficit-reduction formula.