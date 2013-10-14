BRIEF-Rockwell Collins announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Rockwell Collins announces pricing of senior notes offering
WASHINGTON Oct 14 U.S. Senate leaders said on Monday that they are nearing a deal to reopen the government and raise the U.S. debt limit.
Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who began talks on Saturday, appeared together on the Senate floor to voice their optimism that such a deal could be finalized within days.
If the full Democratic-led Senate passes it, the proposal would then go to the Republican-led House.
* Rockwell Collins announces pricing of senior notes offering
March 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.