United Utilities sees lower FY revenue on accounting impact of JV
March 28 Water utility company United Utilities Group Plc said it expected full-year revenue to be slightly lower due to the accounting impact of its Water Plus joint venture.
WASHINGTON Dec 12 U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, an influential voice among fellow Republicans, is expected to oppose a bipartisan budget deal that attempts to ease passage of government funding bills in 2014.
A source close to McConnell said the Republican leader plans to vote against the legislation because it repeals some of the automatic, across-the-board spending cuts enacted into law.
Despite McConnell's opposition, the Democratic-led Senate is expected to approve the deal next week, if the House of Representatives passes it on Thursday.
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
TOKYO, March 28 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded from a more than six-week low on Tuesday as a rally in the yen paused and investors bought high-yield stocks before they went ex-dividend.