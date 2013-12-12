WASHINGTON Dec 12 U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, an influential voice among fellow Republicans, is expected to oppose a bipartisan budget deal that attempts to ease passage of government funding bills in 2014.

A source close to McConnell said the Republican leader plans to vote against the legislation because it repeals some of the automatic, across-the-board spending cuts enacted into law.

Despite McConnell's opposition, the Democratic-led Senate is expected to approve the deal next week, if the House of Representatives passes it on Thursday.