BRIEF-Dexus Property says qtrly occupancy (by income) increased to 96.7%
* Reiterates market guidance for 12 months ending 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Dec 8 The Republican leader in the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday he has told lawmakers to plan to work this weekend to wrap up legislation to fund the government and extend expiring tax provisions.
The government faces a Friday deadline for passing legislation to keep the government funded, and the comments Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made to reporters suggested this deadline might be extended for a few days to give lawmakers more time to work out their differences. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* Reiterates market guidance for 12 months ending 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. Congress, bitterly divided for years along party lines, may be mapping a bipartisan path forward that skirts around President Donald Trump when he refuses to engage constructively with lawmakers, Democrats and some lobbyists said on Monday.