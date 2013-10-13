WASHINGTON Oct 13 U.S. Senate Republican leader
Mitch McConnell on Sunday called on Democrats to support a
bipartisan plan to reopen the government and extend federal
borrowing authority, while keeping spending cuts in place.
In a statement, McConnell said the plan has support from
Democratic and Republican senators, and would cut a medical
device tax associated with "Obamacare" and improve anti-fraud
provisions in the health insurance reform law. Democrats on
Saturday rejected the plan and want more relief from the
so-called "sequester" across-the-board spending cuts.
"It does all this while maintaining our commitments to
reduce spending, cutting an Obamacare tax and improving
anti-fraud provisions in the law. It's time for Democrat leaders
to take 'yes' for an answer," McConnell said.