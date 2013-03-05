BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group says taken delivery of additional vessel, Q Houston
* Has entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction
WASHINGTON, March 5 The U.S. Agriculture Department will send furlough notices to meat inspectors this week but it will be "several months" before they will occur, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsak said on Tuesday, warning of disruptions in the meat industry.
The furloughs would be one of the most visible impacts of automatic budget cuts that took effect at the start of this month.
"We will do everything we can to minimize disruptions," Vilsack told the House Agriculture Committee, adding, "it will impact inspections."
* Has entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction
OTTAWA, June 1 Boeing Co on Thursday scrapped an announcement about the fighter jets it hopes to sell to Canada, a day after the country's defense minister objected to the firm's behavior in a trade dispute against Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc