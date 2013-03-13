* Furloughs expected to begin in mid-July, total 11 days
* Furlough days will be sporadic, none in succession
WASHINGTON, March 13 All U.S. meat inspectors
will be furloughed on the same days as the federal meat safety
agency shaves its budget by $53 million under automatic spending
cuts, Agriculture Undersecretary Elizabeth Hagen said on
Wednesday.
Hagen told a House Appropriations subcommittee the
furloughs, expected to total 11 days in all with none in
succession, were likely to begin in mid-July. She said a
nationwide furlough on the same day would treat all regions of
the country equally.
Her testimony put a sharper focus on the Agriculture
Department's plans for carrying out the furloughs. Agriculture
Secretary Tom Vilsack told lawmakers last week that the furlough
days would not be consecutive, to minimize disruption to the
meat industry.
The Obama administration says meat packers and processors
would lose $10 billion in production if there was a two-week
shutdown of inspections. Meat plants are not allowed to operate
without USDA inspection. There could be spotty meat shortages
from a slowed-down production system in the summer and early
fall.
All 9,212 meat safety workers will be furloughed at the same
time, including 8,136 "front-line" workers which includes
inspectors, lab workers and investigators, Hagen said.
Subcommittee chairman Robert Aderholt, Alabama Republican,
said he hoped for a "reasonable and responsible way" to minimize
the impact of sequestration. Hagen echoed Vilsack in saying
there was no way to avoid furloughs because almost all the
safety agency's budget was dedicated to front-line work.
Kansas Republican Kevin Yoder said there was "healthy
skepticism" that a 5 percent cut in funds would cause such
draconian cutbacks. And Republican Tom Latham, from the hog and
cattle state of Iowa, asked, "Have you been told to make it as
painful as possible?"
"Absolutely not," replied Hagen.
USDA is looking for additional savings, she said, and if
they are found, the number of furlough days could be reduced.