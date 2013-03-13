* Furloughs for meat inspectors expected to start mid-July
* Total 11 nonconsecutive days
* Lawmakers oppose horse slaughter, no USDA decision
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, March 13 All U.S. meat inspectors
will be furloughed on the same days as the federal meat safety
agency, a top USDA official said, leading to spotty meat
shortages in the summer and fall as automatic spending cuts
shave $53 million off the agency's budget.
Agriculture Undersecretary Elizabeth Hagen told a House
Appropriations subcommittee on Wednesday that the furloughs,
expected to total 11 days before the end of September, were
likely to begin in mid-July. None of the days would come
consecutively, she added.
Hagen said the nationwide same-day furloughs were designed
to treat all regions of the country equally.
Her testimony put a sharper focus on USDA's plans for
carrying out the furloughs. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack
told lawmakers last week that the furlough days would not be
consecutive, to minimize disruption to the meat industry.
The Obama administration says meat packers and processors
would lose $10 billion in production if there was a 2-week
shutdown of inspections. Meat plants are not allowed to operate
without USDA inspection. There could be spotty meat shortages
from a slower production system in the summer and early fall.
All 9,212 U.S. meat safety workers will be furloughed at the
same time, including 8,136 "front-line" workers which includes
inspectors, lab workers and investigators, Hagen said.
Subcommittee Chairman Robert Aderholt, an Alabama
Republican, said he hoped for a "reasonable and responsible way"
to minimize the impact of sequestration. Hagen echoed Vilsack in
saying there was no way to avoid the mandatory days off
because almost all the safety agency's budget was dedicated to
front-line work.
Kansas Republican Kevin Yoder said there was "healthy
skepticism" that a 5 percent cut in USDA's funds would
necessitate such draconian cutbacks. And Republican Tom Latham,
from the large hog and cattle producing state of Iowa, asked,
"Have you been told to make it as painful as possible?"
"Absolutely not," replied Hagen.
USDA is looking for additional savings, she said, and if
they are found, the number of furlough days could be reduced.
BILLS ARE FILED TO BLOCK HORSE SLAUGHTER
Separately, lawmakers filed bills in the House and Senate to
restore a ban on U.S. slaughter of horses for human food and to
stop shipment of horses to Canada and Mexico for slaughter.
Sen. Mary Landrieu of Louisiana, a sponsor, said horse
slaughter "is revolting to me as a horse owner (and) also as a
consumer." A ban would preclude a U.S. replica of the current
European scandal of horse meat having been passed off as beef,
she said.
From 2006 onward, Congress passed an annual ban on horse
slaughter but the language was dropped in 2012. USDA told Valley
Meat Co, of Roswell, New Mexico, in late February that it would
process its application to open a horse processing plant.
Hagen told the House panel "we have not approved" any
applications yet for horse slaughter. California Democrat Sam
Farr said he was worried about harmful drug residues in horses
and asked how USDA could launch inspections of new plants when
it was furloughing its inspectors.
Animal welfare groups said the antislaughter bill was a top
priority. Groups opposing horse slaughter include the American
Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Animal Welfare
Institute, Humane Society of the United States and a consumer
group, Center for Science in the Public Interest.
Some 160,000 U.S. horses were shipped for slaughter overseas
last year, say the animal welfare groups.
Horse meat is sold for human consumption in China, Russia,
Mexico and other countries and is sometimes used to feed zoo
animals.