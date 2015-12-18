(Adds in background, trade group comment)
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO Dec 18 The U.S. Congress on Friday
passed a broad 2016 spending package that includes the repeal of
a meat labeling law in order to avoid more than $1 billion in
trade retaliation by Mexico and Canada.
The omnibus spending bill is on its way to President Barack
Obama to be signed into law.
U.S. trade groups supported scraping the
country-of-origin-labeling (COOL) rule on beef, pork and poultry
after the World Trade Organization (WTO) recently ruled they
discriminated against imported meat.
Ron Prestage, South Carolina pork producer and President of
the National Pork Producers Council, praised lawmakers for
repealing COOL. If they had not, it "would have been devastating
to me and other pork producers."
The policy requires labeling on meat that states where
livestock animals are born, raised, and slaughtered.
The labeling law, popular with American consumers for
giving greater transparency to their food purchase, was included
in the 2002 U.S. farm bill. Congress strengthened it in 2013,
even as Canada and Mexico were challenging the policy at the
WTO.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)