By Andy Sullivan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 29 Republicans in the U.S.
Congress are taking a new tack in the budget wars that have
convulsed Washington for the past three years: They want to soak
the rich, or at least get them a little damp.
As Democrats and Republicans kick off another round of
budget talks on Wednesday, a proposal by House of
Representatives Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan appears to
have flipped the usual script.
Republicans have fiercely resisted tax increases on the
wealthy for decades, but their fiscal standard-bearer suggested
a few weeks back that the two sides might find common ground by
getting affluent retirees to pay more for their Medicare health
coverage.
President Barack Obama also floated the idea last spring.
But his Democrats, who generally support measures that would
close the gap between rich and poor, are cool to the idea.
Coming off a bruising standoff that shuttered the government
for 16 days and brought the world's largest economy to the brink
of default, congressional negotiators hope to reach an agreement
that will avoid further disruptions next year.
Neither side is holding out much hope that they can resolve
starkly different visions of how much the government should
spend, how it should be spent, and who should foot the bill.
Instead, they hope to agree on a spending level for the current
fiscal year and perhaps find a way to offset the automatic
"sequester" cuts that kicked in last March.
Writing in the Wall Street Journal on Oct. 8 during the
height of the shutdown, Ryan said the two sides could find
common ground by making relatively modest changes to Medicare,
which is projected to drive deficits in the coming decades as
the population ages and medical costs climb.
"If Mr. Obama decides to talk, he'll find that we actually
agree on some things," Ryan wrote.
At first blush, the plan could allow both sides to declare
victory.
Republicans could say they have managed to lower the cost of
a program that is projected to widen U.S. budget deficits in the
decades to come. Democrats who want to narrow inequality could
say that they are getting the wealthiest Americans to shoulder a
greater share of the burden - if not through tax increases, then
in higher fees.
The savings - $50 billion over 10 years, according to the
White House - could also allow lawmakers to ramp up spending in
other areas that have been squeezed by the automatic spending
cuts known sequestration, from national security to scientific
research.
Ryan's proposal is eminently achievable, said Joseph Antos,
a health-policy expert with the conservative American Enterprise
Institute.
"It's really not a reform at all - it's just taking money
out of somebody's pocket, and it's the people (Democrats) would
like to take money from," Antos said.
CONFLICTING LIBERAL IDEALS
So far, Democrats and liberal interest groups who have spent
the past two years beating back more dramatic Republican
proposals to overhaul Medicare are wary of the idea.
"Unlike our Republican colleagues, we don't think the first
place to go (for budget savings) is beneficiaries," Maryland
Representative Chris Van Hollen told the Reuters Washington
Summit last week.
While higher payments for the wealthy would square with the
progressive notion that the wealthy should cover a greater share
of government's costs, it cuts against another core principle on
the left - the idea that safety-net programs like Medicare and
Social Security are most effective when they cover the broadest
number of Americans.
Van Hollen, the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee,
says Obama included the idea in his budget this spring as part
of a package designed to appeal to both parties. Cherry-picking
some ideas and ignoring others isn't an option, he said.
Van Hollen and others also worry that increased costs could
prompt wealthy retirees to opt out of the program entirely,
undermining its fiscal soundness and political popularity.
"One of the best things about having people in these
programs is that they include their support for it as well,"
said David Certner, legislative policy director at the senior
group, AARP. "If you're talking about higher income (retirees),
they tend to be more influential people."
Wealthy Americans already pay more for Medicare coverage.
Couples with income up to $170,000 per year pay $105 per
month for Medicare's Part B coverage, which includes hospital
visits. Those who take home more than $428,000 a year pay more
than three times that amount, and they pay $67 more for
prescription-drug coverage. Wealthier Americans also pay more to
support the program through payroll taxes.
Obama proposed raising these amounts in his budget plan this
spring. His Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare,
also requires couples who earn more than $250,000 per year to
pay an additional 1 percent for doctor visits under Medicare's
Part A program.
Obama may have gotten out ahead of his allies, who worry
that he has given away too much to Republicans in prior budget
deals.
Congressional Democrats and liberal interest groups say that
other relatively modest entitlement curbs, such as the "chained
CPI" measure that would slow the growth of Social Security, can
only be on the table in the context of a broad budget deal that
would include tax increases and spending hikes as well.
"Monkeying with Medicare and Social Security without a
robust comprehensive plan to get this country back to work and
an economic revival that's more comprehensive and systemic is a
nonstarter for me," Mary Kay Henry, president of the Service
Employees International Union, told the Reuters Washington
Summit last week.
But a so-called "grand bargain" that would resolve
Washington's budget wars has proven elusive over the past three
years, and negotiators don't appear inclined to try this time
around.
"If we focused on doing some big grand bargain, like those
prior efforts ... then I don't think we'll be successful because
we'll focus on our differences," Ryan told Reuters last week.