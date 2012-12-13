WASHINGTON Dec 13 President Barack Obama and
Republican Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John
Boehner had a "frank" meeting about the "fiscal cliff" on
Thursday, aides to both men said.
The two men met for some 50 minutes in the White House Oval
Office.
Lines of communication remain open, both aides said.
Separately, in an interview with a Minnesota CBS affiliate,
Obama said he was hopeful of getting a deal and was willing to
make more spending cuts as long as revenue from tax rates going
up on the wealthiest Americans was part of the deal.
"I've already cut a trillion dollars in spending," Obama
told WCCO, according to a transcript.
"I'm willing to do a lot more cuts in spending. We also need
to pair it up with a little more revenue," he said.