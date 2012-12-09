WASHINGTON Dec 9 U.S. President Barack Obama
met with Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives John
Boehner on Sunday at the White House to negotiate over the
fiscal cliff, according to White House officials and a
congressional aide.
The two sides declined to provide further details about the
unannounced meeting. Obama and Boehner aides used the same
language to describe it.
"This afternoon, the president and Speaker Boehner met at
the White House to discuss efforts to resolve the fiscal cliff.
We're not reading out details of the conversation, but the lines
of communication remain open," aides to both men wrote in
separate emails.