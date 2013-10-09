MEXICO CITY Oct 8 A failure to raise the debt ceiling in the United States could have an enormous impact on global markets, Mexico's Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Tuesday.

"(This) has the potential to enormously affect financial markets and therefore not just the United States' economy but also the economies of the rest of the world," he said.

"It's an event that could be so serious that I think we all trust that the lawmakers and the executive of the United States will find the means to reach an agreement," Videgaray added in an interview on local radio.