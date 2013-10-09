MEXICO CITY Oct 8 A failure to raise the debt
ceiling in the United States could have an enormous impact on
global markets, Mexico's Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on
Tuesday.
"(This) has the potential to enormously affect financial
markets and therefore not just the United States' economy but
also the economies of the rest of the world," he said.
"It's an event that could be so serious that I think we all
trust that the lawmakers and the executive of the United States
will find the means to reach an agreement," Videgaray added in
an interview on local radio.