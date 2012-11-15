NEW YORK Nov 15 Standard & Poor's Ratings
Service said on Thursday that the "fiscal cliff" could have
far-reaching effects on U.S. municipal housing given the
sector's deep links to federal spending.
"The impact of budget sequestration and tax increases on
municipal housing would be multifaceted," the credit rating
agency said in a statement.
One of the biggest impacts would come from the proposed
budget sequestration of $154 million in capital fund grants that
the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides to
public housing authorities (PHAs), S&P said.