WASHINGTON, March 1 U.S. state and local
governments will be able to weather the across-the-board federal
spending cuts known as sequestration, even those in areas with
large federal government presences, Fitch Ratings said on
Friday.
The credit rating agency said that "any credit impact will
be isolated and no near-term rating actions are anticipated."
The imminent cuts, which are meant to trim $85 billion from
U.S. spending by Sept. 30, do not affect the largest sources of
federal funds for states - Medicaid and highway funds - and the
reductions will likely total less than 1 percent of overall
state and local revenues, Fitch said.
"Some smaller localities that are heavily dependent on
federal activity will be more vulnerable to the economic and
revenue impact of the sequester than states and larger, more
diverse, municipalities," it said.