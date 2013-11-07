By Richard Cowan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 7 The panel of U.S. lawmakers
seeking to craft a bipartisan budget deal is in a deadlock early
in its deliberations, according to a Senate member, reinforcing
fears that a Dec. 13 deadline could produce no agreement.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told Reuters the
negotiations were "stuck, not irreconcilably, but stuck."
Nearly one month ago, Congress created the House of
Representatives-Senate working group as part of a deal that
reopened the federal government following a 16-day shutdown and
raised U.S. borrowing authority to avoid a potential default.
The panel's purpose, in part, is to restore some order to
the federal budget process and stop lurching from one temporary
funding crisis to another, each of which carries the risk of a
government shutdown.
The deadlock described by Graham would be no surprise.
Because of deep differences in priorities between Republicans
and Democrats, the 29-member "conference committee" started work
on Oct. 30 with low expectations.
Many Democrats and Republicans hope at least to replace or
adjust the large and indiscriminate across-the-board spending
cuts-known as the "sequester" - which have wreaked havoc with
the budgets of federal agencies, particularly the Defense
Department.
Graham, in a brief hallway interview in the Capitol,
complained that Democrats on the panel insist on replacing some
of those spending cuts with new revenues, thus trying to "bust"
current limits on spending.
"Republicans are saying, how about some vetted entitlement
reform? We're not going to replace spending cuts with revenue,
so we're stuck," Graham said.
The South Carolina senator said that the White House is
"more open-minded" about finding some savings to "entitlement
programs," which normally refers mostly to Social Security,
Medicare and Medicaid retirement and healthcare programs for the
elderly and disabled.
"Frankly, I think the White House is in a much more
reasonable place about some small entitlement changes" to
replace some of the automatic spending cuts, Graham said.
Even though President Barack Obama's involvement in past
deficit-reduction battles has stirred up Tea Party resentment,
Graham said it would be helpful if the White House publicly came
forward with some proposals to advance the budget talks in
Congress.
"I think the president leading on an issue like this would
be quite helpful," Graham said.
Besides the Dec. 13 deadline for the committee to finish its
work, Congress faces a Jan. 15 date when current funding runs
out for many federal programs, as well as a Feb. 7 deadline for
again raising Treasury's borrowing authority.
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican, expressed
frustration on Wednesday with the insistence by Democrats on
higher tax revenue as part of any deal to cut spending.
"They're denying the reality that they're not going to get a
tax increase," said Johnson, who is a member of the budget
panel.
Senate Budget Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray, the panel's
Democratic leader, declined to comment on the status of the
talks, saying that an agenda for the next public meetings on
Nov. 13 had not yet been announced.