By Marti Maguire
| RALEIGH, N.C.
RALEIGH, N.C. Oct 15 North Carolina has become
the first state to cut off welfare benefits to poor residents in
the wake of the partial federal government shutdown, ordering a
halt to processing November applications until a deal is reached
to end the federal standstill.
More than 20,000 people - most of them children - receive
monthly benefits aimed at helping them buy food and other basic
supplies through North Carolina's welfare program, called Work
First, which is fully funded by the federal government.
Recipients must reapply each month.
The state's Department of Health and Human Services told its
local offices in a letter dated Oct. 10 not to process
applications for November benefits until the federal government
reaches a deal to restore normal operations.
"We are heavily dependent on federal dollars," said Julie
Henry, spokeswoman for the state HHS department. "When these
kinds of things happen at the federal level, it has an immediate
impact."
Other North Carolina programs funded through the federal
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) grant also will
be affected. That list includes childcare subsidies that cover
more than 70,000 children and have already ceased being
distributed in some parts of the state.
The federal agency that oversees TANF, the Office of the
Administration for Children and Families, urged states to
continue funding the program, saying in a letter that the states
would be reimbursed unless Congress specifies otherwise.
Critics note that a state "rainy day fund" has $650 million
for emergency use and say it's politics, not finances, that
drives North Carolina's position on federal programs. The Work
First program cost about $4.8 million for September in North
Carolina.
"I would say this is an emergency," says Alexandra Sirota,
director of the North Carolina Budget and Tax Center, which
advocates for low-income citizens. "They're cutting off a
lifeline for thousands of North Carolina families who have
experienced significant hardships."
Last week, the same state department briefly planned to
suspend WIC benefits, which supply baby formula and other
staples to poor women with young children. That decision, also
unique nationwide, was reversed a day later after the state
budget director intervened to provide funds to keep it going.
Workers have been told to continue accepting the
applications for November benefits but not to process them until
the federal government shutdown ends.
The benefits are applied for and received on a rolling
basis. There is no deadline for applying and no single day in
which people receive the benefits. That said, anyone who applied
for October before this week will receive their benefits.
The state of Arizona said earlier in October it would
suspend TANF benefits, but reversed that decision. Governor Jan
Brewer ordered that state funds be used to continue the program
through Oct. 31.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg, David Bailey and Cynthia
Osterman)