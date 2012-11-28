WASHINGTON Nov 27 Chief executives from top U.S. corporations, including Goldman Sachs, Deloitte LLP, and Caterpillar Inc, will meet with President Barack Obama on Wednesday to discuss U.S. fiscal problems, the White House said.

Obama's meeting with influential leaders from the corporate world is part of his push for Congress to extend tax cuts for middle income Americans, one flashpoint in a standoff with Congress over the "fiscal cliff" - a series of tax hikes and spending cuts that will go into effect next year if lawmakers and the president cannot come up with a deal to stop them.

Obama's outreach to the business community is meant to garner support for his positions. The leaders he will meet with on Wednesday include:

* Frank Blake, Chairman and CEO, Home Depot Inc

* Lloyd Blankfein, Chairman and CEO, Goldman Sachs

* Joe Echevarria, CEO, Deloitte LLP

* Kenneth Frazier, CEO, Merck & Co.

* Muhtar Kent, CEO, Coca-Cola Co

* Terry Lundgren, CEO, Macy's Inc

* Marissa Mayer, CEO, Yahoo Inc

* Doug Oberhelman, CEO, Caterpillar Inc

* Ian Read, CEO, Pfizer Inc

* Brian Roberts, CEO, Comcast Corp

* Ed Rust, CEO, State Farm

* Arne Sorenson, CEO, Marriott International Inc

* Randall Stephenson, Chairman and CEO, AT&T Inc

* Patricia Woertz, CEO, Archer Daniels Midland Co

Obama met with small business leaders on Tuesday and plans to visit a small business in Pennsylvania on Friday to showcase his proposals.