WASHINGTON Nov 27 Chief executives from top
U.S. corporations, including Goldman Sachs, Deloitte LLP,
and Caterpillar Inc, will meet with President Barack
Obama on Wednesday to discuss U.S. fiscal problems, the White
House said.
Obama's meeting with influential leaders from the corporate
world is part of his push for Congress to extend tax cuts for
middle income Americans, one flashpoint in a standoff with
Congress over the "fiscal cliff" - a series of tax hikes and
spending cuts that will go into effect next year if lawmakers
and the president cannot come up with a deal to stop them.
Obama's outreach to the business community is meant to
garner support for his positions. The leaders he will meet with
on Wednesday include:
* Frank Blake, Chairman and CEO, Home Depot Inc
* Lloyd Blankfein, Chairman and CEO, Goldman Sachs
* Joe Echevarria, CEO, Deloitte LLP
* Kenneth Frazier, CEO, Merck & Co.
* Muhtar Kent, CEO, Coca-Cola Co
* Terry Lundgren, CEO, Macy's Inc
* Marissa Mayer, CEO, Yahoo Inc
* Doug Oberhelman, CEO, Caterpillar Inc
* Ian Read, CEO, Pfizer Inc
* Brian Roberts, CEO, Comcast Corp
* Ed Rust, CEO, State Farm
* Arne Sorenson, CEO, Marriott International Inc
* Randall Stephenson, Chairman and CEO, AT&T Inc
* Patricia Woertz, CEO, Archer Daniels Midland Co
Obama met with small business leaders on Tuesday and plans
to visit a small business in Pennsylvania on Friday to showcase
his proposals.