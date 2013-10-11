WASHINGTON Oct 11 President Barack Obama spoke
by phone to a group of about 150 leaders of major businesses on
Friday afternoon to give them an update on talks with Congress
on lifting the debt ceiling ahead of a default deadline next
week, the White House said.
"The president reiterated that his first order of business
is to urge Congress to reopen the government and remove the
threat of default, and then he is willing to engage with
Congress on a long-term budget," the White House said.
Obama also spoke with a group of 25 state governors about
the government shutdown, now in its 11th day, and its impact on
state budgets and the economy.
"He argued that the prolonged shutdown is having adverse
consequences on consumer confidence and businesses, and is
hurting local economies across the country that rely on tourism
at national parks and monuments," the White House said.