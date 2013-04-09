WASHINGTON, April 9 Assistant White House chef
Sam Kass, who cooks weekly for President Barack Obama and helps
run a program to battle childhood obesity, said on Tuesday he
will be furloughed because of federal budget cuts.
Kass mentioned the furlough while talking to reporters about
Let's Move, a childhood obesity initiative of first lady
Michelle Obama. The program will not be affected by automatic
budget cuts that took effect on March 1 but he said, "We're
being furloughed."
A White House spokesman who accompanied Kass to the briefing
declined to comment and the White House provided no details.
Kass said he continues to cook for the Obamas weekly despite his
increasing duties with Let's Move.
The White House has an executive chef and four assistant
chefs. It was unclear whether other chefs would be affected by
furloughs forced by budget cuts. Some federal workers face
furloughs of one day a week through Sept. 30, but the impact
varies among agencies. Some cut spending sufficiently to avoid
any furloughs.
A Chicago chef, Kass joined the White House staff during
Obama's first term and helped create the vegetable garden on the
South Lawn that has provided more than 3,000 pounds (1,361 kg)
of home-grown produce for White House meals. He is also an
occasional golf partner of the president.
Last week, 45 elementary school students took part in spring
planting of the garden.
(Reporting By Charles Abbott; Editing by Ros Krasny and Cynthia
Osterman)