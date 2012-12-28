BRIEF-JMP Group announces amendment to credit facility with BNP Paribas
* JMP Group Llc - on June 1, 2017, parties to facility entered into an amendment to increase maximum facility amount from $200 million to $403.3 million
WASHINGTON Dec 28 President Barack Obama held out hope for a last-minute agreement to avoid the fiscal cliff of tax increases and spending cuts after a meeting with congressional leaders, scolding Congress for leaving the problem unresolved until the eleventh hour.
"The hour for immediate action is here," he told reporters at the White House. "I'm modestly optimistic that an agreement can be achieved," he said.
* Dynavax Technologies Corp - co presents updated data for sd-101 in combination with keytruda(r) (pembrolizumab)