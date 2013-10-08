WASHINGTON Oct 8 President Barack Obama on Tuesday urged House Speaker John Boehner to hold a simple vote to end the government shutdown and raise the nation's debt limit, saying international creditors look to Congress for reassurance about U.S. creditworthiness.

Obama said his message to large international creditors is that the United States always pays its bills on time, but he added that these creditors are made nervous by suggestion of some in Congress that a U.S. debt default may not be damaging.