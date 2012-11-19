(Deletes paragraph four to remove reference to Jelinek speaking
at Democratic convention)
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON Nov 18 President Barack Obama's
intensive lobbying to avert big year-end tax hikes and spending
cuts resumed over the weekend as he spoke with senior corporate
chieftains, including JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon and legendary
investor Warren Buffett.
Dimon has been a harsh critic of tougher rules imposed on
the financial services industry after the 2007-2009 recession,
but last month backed Obama's goal of raising taxes on top
earners to avert the so-called fiscal cliff.
The president, who is on a four-day Asia trip, also spoke
with Apple's Tim Cook, Boeing's Jim McNerney, and Costco's Craig
Jelinek, a White House official said.
"The president reached out to and spoke with each of these
business leaders as a part of his continuing conversations and
outreach on the need to find a balanced deficit-reduction
solution that protects the middle class and continues to move
our economy forward," the White House official said.
Unless Congress and the administration act, individual
income tax rates will rise across the board and $109 billion in
spending cuts will go into effect on Jan. 1. The so-called
fiscal cliff may cut the federal budget deficit but is also
forecast to drag the economy back into recession.
Obama began negotiations with congressional leaders last
week to avoid the economic shock. The key sticking point for
Republicans is his insistence that rates for top earners be
allowed to rise to 39.6 percent from 35 percent.
Republicans agree that more government revenue is needed to
trim the budget deficit, but they don't want to raise tax rates
to do it.
As part of efforts to pressure Congress to support his
approach, the president has invited business, labor and civic
leaders and non-profit groups to the White House to press his
case. His re-election was expected to give him some leverage in
the negotiations.
Dimon said last month that it was "terrible policy" to let
the fiscal cliff deadline draw so near before beginning talks.
He also said he would be willing to see his tax rate rise if it
meant avoiding any economic shock.
Dimon and the other executives could not immediately be
reached for comment.
(Editing by Philip Barbara)