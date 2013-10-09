WASHINGTON Oct 9 The White House criticized
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Wednesday for
his decision not to let all House Republicans attend a White
House meeting on Thursday.
President Barack Obama has been attempting to persuade
moderate Republicans to break from Tea Party conservatives and
force Boehner, the top Republican in Washington, to allow a vote
on a short-term spending bill to end a U.S. government shutdown
and take the threat of a debt default off the table.
The White House has invited all House Republicans to a
meeting on Thursday but Boehner limited the group to 18
Republicans who hold leadership positions.
"President Obama is disappointed that Speaker Boehner is
preventing his members from coming to the White House," White
House spokesman Jay Carney.
"The president thought it was important to talk directly
with the members who forced this economic crisis on the country
about how the shutdown and a failure to pay the country's bills
could devastate the economy," he said.