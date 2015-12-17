Global Economy Weekahead - Moment of truth for the euro as France votes
LONDON The fate of the European Union and the euro could hang on the outcome of Sunday's French presidential election.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday signed emergency legislation to fund the government beyond midnight when existing money expires, the White House said in a statement.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Senate and the House of Representatives each passed the bill, which extends the temporary appropriations through Tuesday, Dec. 22.
The measure gives Congress more time to finish a $1.15 trillion bill to pay for federal programs through September 2016.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
LONDON The fate of the European Union and the euro could hang on the outcome of Sunday's French presidential election.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Finance leaders of Japan, China and South Korea agreed to resist all forms of protectionism in a trilateral meeting on Friday, taking a stronger stand than G20 major economies against the protectionist policies advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump.