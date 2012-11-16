WASHINGTON Nov 16 President Barack Obama said
he and congressional leaders must quickly get down to work to
avert automatic year-end tax hikes and spending cuts as he sat
down for talks with lawmakers on Friday.
"I think we're all aware that we have some urgent business
to do," the president told reporters.
"We've got to make sure that taxes don't go up on middle
class families, that our economy remains strong, that we're
creating jobs, and that's an agenda that Democrats and
Republicans and independents, people all across the country
share," he said.