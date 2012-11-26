WASHINGTON Nov 26 President Barack Obama spoke
with House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner over the
weekend on efforts to avert the looming "fiscal cliff" of budget
cuts and tax rises that threatens to tip the U.S. economy back
into recession.
A White House official said on Monday that Obama also spoke
with Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a fellow Democrat, and
said discussions among staff members continued.
The president met with congressional leaders, including
Boehner and Reid, 10 days ago seeking common ground following
Obama's re-election for another four-year term on Nov. 6.
Boehner and fellow Republicans oppose the Democrats'
proposal to raise taxes on the very wealthy as part of
arrangements to rein in the enormous U.S. budget deficits.
Starting on Jan. 2, about $600 billion worth of tax
increases and spending reductions, including $109 billion in
cuts to domestic and defense programs, will begin to kick in if
Congress cannot decide how to replace them with less extreme
deficit-reduction measures.