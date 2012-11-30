HATFIELD, Pa. Nov 30 President Barack Obama
accused a "handful of Republicans" in the House of
Representatives on Friday of holding up legislation to extend
tax cuts for middle-class Americans in order to try to preserve
them for the wealthy.
Facing a year-end fiscal crunch, Obama used a visit to a toy
factory to try to drum up support among Americans and pressure
Republicans in Congress to agree to his proposal to let the tax
cuts expire for Americans who make more than $250,000 a year.
Obama blamed Republicans who control the House of holding up
a deal.
"It's not acceptable to me and I don't think it's acceptable
to you for just a handful of Republicans in Congress to hold
middle-class tax cuts hostage simply because they don't want tax
rates on upper income folks to go up," Obama said.