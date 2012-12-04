WASHINGTON Dec 4 President Barack Obama
rejected a Republican proposal to resolve a looming fiscal
crisis on Tuesday as "still out of balance" and said any deal
must include a rise in income tax rates on the wealthiest
Americans.
Obama told Bloomberg Television that the Republicans'
reliance on eliminating tax deductions instead of letting taxes
rise on Americans making more than $250,000 a year would not
raise enough money to fund the government.
Obama pledged to work with House of Representatives Speaker
John Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, to go after what
he called excessive healthcare costs in the budget but that a
deal was not possible without raising tax rates on the wealthy.