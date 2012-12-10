ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Dec 10 President Barack
Obama, who met with House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner on Sunday, believes he can reach a deal with
congressional Republicans on resolving year-end "fiscal cliff"
issues and negotiations continue, the White House said on
Monday.
"Lines of communication remain open," White House spokesman
Jay Carney told reporters traveling with the president to
Michigan. Carney declined to provide further details about the
talks on Sunday.
"The president does believe that we can reach an agreement,"
he said. "We, broadly speaking, continue to engage in this
process with important players and stakeholders."