BRIEF-Isign Media announces a warrant extension
* Applied to TSX venture exchange for approval to extend exercise date for 2. 5 million outstanding warrants issued in June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Dec 19 President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he is still optimistic that a deal is possible to avert impending tax hikes and automatic spending cuts, but said he is puzzled that Republicans have not yet accepted his plan.
Obama said he will continue to talk to House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, a Republican, and other congressional leaders to try to find a way to bridge differences, and said he would like to get a deal done before Christmas.
* Applied to TSX venture exchange for approval to extend exercise date for 2. 5 million outstanding warrants issued in June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing says fully expect to deliver later this month 737 max to Norwegian Air Shuttle Further company coverage: