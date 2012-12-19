By Matt Spetalnick
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 19 Barack Obama came across like
a president unleashed on Wednesday as he invoked the Connecticut
shooting tragedy not only to address gun violence, but to tell
Republicans to "peel off the partisan war paint," accept that he
won the election and get on with the job of averting a fiscal
calamity.
After Newtown, he suggested, the world looks different to
him. Why not to everyone else?
"Goodness," he said, "if this past week has done anything,
it should just give us some perspective."
Obama's news conference - on the day he was named Time
Magazine's "Person of the Year," - was billed as an announcement
of a new drive to tackle the problem of violence. But it ranged
over the "fiscal cliff," the National Rifle Association,
partisanship in America and the Republican Party's troubles with
the conservative Tea Party movement.
While saying he was willing to compromise with Republicans
on reaching a deal to avoid a year-end fiscal cliff of
economy-shaking tax increases and spending cuts, he offered no
concessions of his own even as he scolded them for
intransigence.
With Americans' feelings still raw over last week's deadly
shooting rampage at a Newtown elementary school, Obama signaled
a willingness to take on the nation's powerful gun lobby in a
way he had always avoided in his first term.
His stance was much tougher than the more conciliatory
approach he took on Nov. 14 at his first news conference after
defeating Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
It also appeared to reflect the emerging confidence of a
president who, without the need to ever again seek re-election,
is now thinking more about his legacy.
Speaking of Republicans still spurning his offers to resolve
the standoff over the cliff, he said: "They keep on finding ways
to say 'no' as opposed to finding ways to say 'yes.' I don't
know how much of that just has to do with (that) it is very hard
for them to say 'yes' to me."
He understood, he said, that some Republicans are "more
concerned about challenges from a Tea Party candidate or
challenges from the right."
But, he added: "If they're not worried about who's winning
and who's losing, did they score a point on the president, if
they extract that last little concession, did they force him to
do something he really doesn't want to do just for the heck of
it, and they focus on actually what's good for the country, I
actually think we can get this done."
"If you kind of peel off the partisan war paint, then we
should be able to get something done," Obama said.
TAKING ON THE GUN LOBBY?
After previously speaking only vaguely on the need to
address gun violence, Obama ordered a high-level Cabinet group
headed by Vice President Joe Biden to give him concrete policy
recommendations within a month and vowed to move swiftly to
submit them to Congress.
"This is not some Washington commission. This is not
something where folks are going to be studying the issue for six
months and publishing a report that gets read and then pushed
aside. This is a team that has a very specific task to pull
together real reforms right now," Obama said.
Obama himself has done little to rein in America's gun
culture in his four years in office. Gun control has been a low
priority for most U.S. politicians due in large part to the
clout of the National Rifle Association, the powerful gun
industry lobby.
But the Democratic president appears to sense a possible
tipping point in Americans' attitude toward guns after the
horror of the Newtown killings, and made clear he will put the
issue high on his second-term agenda.
Challenged by one reporter to explain "where have you been"
on gun control until now, Obama sternly stared down his
questioner, saying: "I've been president of the United States
dealing with the worst economic crisis since the Great
Depression, an auto industry on the verge of collapse, two
wars. I don't think I've been on vacation."
But he said the Connecticut shooting, just the latest of a
string of such incidents on his watch, "should be a wake-up call
for all of us."
Whatever steps the Biden group comes up with are likely to
face some criticism because many Republicans see the U.S.
Constitution's Second Amendment right to bear arms as sweeping
and sacrosanct.
Obama also did not mince words about the gun lobby, which
has often succeeded in blocking gun legislation but this week
said it also wanted to help prevent a repeat of Newtown.
"The NRA is an organization who has members who are mothers
and fathers, and I would expect that they've been impacted by
this, as well. And, hopefully, they'll do some self-
reflection," he said.
Touting his approach to the fiscal cliff as the best way to
prevent tax hikes on the middle class, Obama also bluntly warned
Republicans that he would not negotiate with them over raising
the national debt ceiling, which will need to happen in the
first few months of next year, as leverage for a fiscal deal.
"The idea that we lurch from crisis to crisis, and every six
months, or every nine months that we threaten not to pay our
bills on stuff we've already bought, and default and ruin the
full faith and credit of the United States of America, that's
not how you run a great country," he said.