WASHINGTON Dec 27 President Barack Obama will
host a meeting on Friday with the four top congressional
leaders, a White House aide said on Thursday, as the president
and lawmakers rush to break a deadlock over the so-called fiscal
cliff days before a year-end deadline.
The president will meet with Senate Majority Leader Harry
Reid, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner and House Minority Leader
Nancy Pelosi, White House spokeswoman Amy Brundage said.
Obama returned to Washington on Thursday after a truncated
Hawaii vacation in an effort to restart stalled efforts aimed at
averting tax increases and sharp spending cuts that economists
say would push the economy into recession. The Senate also
reconvened Thursday and the House of Representatives is due to
go back into session on Sunday.