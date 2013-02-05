* Without a deal, spending cuts to go into effect on March 1
* Republican leaders reject a deal with more tax revenue
* Obama says broad proposals from last year on the table
By Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Feb 5 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday urged Congress to pass a small package of spending cuts
and tax reforms to delay larger, automatic cuts from going into
effect and damaging the economy on March 1.
Republican leaders quickly rebuffed his proposals, rejecting
what they saw as a bid for new tax increases after lawmakers
agreed to raise rates for top U.S. earners earlier this year.
If launched as scheduled, the cuts - dubbed the "sequester"
- would reduce federal spending across the board by about $85
billion for one year, split evenly between military and domestic
programs. The total of reductions through 2022 would amount to
roughly $1.2 trillion.
Obama said he still believed a broad, balanced plan to
achieve $4 trillion in deficit reduction was possible, and he
said his proposals to do so during "fiscal cliff" talks with
Republican Speaker of the House John Boehner last year were
still on the table.
With only a few weeks before the spending cuts go into
force, however, Obama urged lawmakers to agree to a small
package now that would avert economic damage and give them more
time to negotiate a broader deal.
"So if Congress can't act immediately on a bigger package
... then I believe that they should at least pass a smaller
package of spending cuts and tax reforms that would delay the
economically damaging effects of the sequester for a few more
months until Congress finds a way to replace these cuts with a
smarter solution," Obama told reporters.
"Congress is already working towards a budget that would
permanently replace the sequester. At the very least, we should
give them the chance to come up with this budget, instead of
making indiscriminate cuts now that will cost us jobs and
significantly slow down our recovery," he said.
The budget deficit for fiscal 2013 will dip to $845 billion
after four straight years of $1 trillion-plus deficits, the
Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday, largely because of
the higher taxes being paid by wealthy Americans.
The analysis assumes that the $85 billion in spending cuts that
Obama wants to avoid will go into effect on March 1.
Reactions from Republicans suggested that was likely.
"Sorry, President Obama, but no more tax increases for even
more government spending," said Republican Senator Pat Toomey in
a statement. "We should keep our word to the American people and
keep the spending cuts you signed into law."
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who helped secure
the deal that avoided the "fiscal cliff," said Obama needed to
lay out specific spending cut ideas and abandon his tax push.
"The American people will not support more tax hikes in
place of the meaningful spending reductions both parties already
agreed to and the president signed into law," McConnell said in
a statement. "Now that Congress has acted on the tax issue, the
president needs to lay out significant spending reforms - the
other side of the 'balance' as he defines it," he said.
ECONOMIC PAIN
Obama has been reaching out to business leaders to support
his domestic policy agenda, meeting with a group at the White
House on Tuesday.
But a large group of chief executives rejected his proposal.
"Hiking taxes and forgoing improvements in our nation's
long-term competitiveness in favor of short-term budget choices
would move us in the wrong direction," said John Engler,
president of the Business Roundtable, which represents chief
executives in Washington.
Engler said tax changes should be made in the context of
broad reform. The group would prefer a more thoughtful
allocation of spending cuts than sequestration, he said.
The White House and Congress agreed on a deal at the
beginning of this year that avoided the "fiscal cliff" of
spending cuts and tax increases by raising tax rates on
households making more than $450,000 a year. During these
negotiations, Obama offered a means to reach $4 trillion in
deficit reductions.
The deal put off the huge spending cuts for just two months.
The Republican-controlled House last year passed two
measures that sought to replace the sequester cuts and shield
military spending by shifting the burden onto domestic programs,
including many that serve the poor, such as Medicaid, food
stamps and social services block grants that fund programs like
Meals on Wheels. The measure was never taken up in the
Democratic-controlled Senate.
Obama's statement is the latest in a series of moves to
outline his policy agenda before his State of the Union address
on Feb. 12. The president has recently made trips outside of
Washington to promote proposals to reform immigration and reduce
gun violence.
Obama's push for a short-term deal to avoid the sequester
comes after a sharp drop in defense spending helped cause U.S.
economic output to shrink at the end of last year. The White
House has attacked Republican leaders for threatening to use the
sequestration deadline as a bargaining chip to obtain cuts to
government retiree and healthcare programs.
The U.S. economy contracted by 0.1 percent in the last three
months of 2012 on the deepest plunge in defense spending in 40
years.
Outgoing Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said on Sunday the
cuts would be deeply harmful and make it more difficult to
respond to crises in the world. His designated
successor, Chuck Hagel, has made similar warnings.