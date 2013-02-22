WASHINGTON Feb 22 President Barack Obama said
on Friday he does not believe it is inevitable that Congress
will let deep automatic spending cuts go into effect March 1.
Obama and congressional Republicans are at loggerheads over
government spending and taxes, and do not appear to be on track
to prevent the cuts, known as sequestration, from going into
effect as scheduled.
Obama said that if allowed to take place, the reductions
would slow the U.S. economy, with a ripple effect on growth
around the world. However, the spending cuts are not likely to
cause a shock to the world's financial system, he said during a
meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.