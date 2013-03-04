WASHINGTON, March 4 President Barack Obama said
on Monday that government agencies would need to make "very
difficult decisions" as a result of sharp spending cuts that
went into effect last week but warned that families would be
hurt and economic growth would suffer.
Government agencies must cut their spending by $85 billion
as of Friday after the president and Congress failed to agree to
an alternative deficit reduction plan. The effects of those cuts
will be rolled out in coming weeks and months as government
agencies put in place plans for operating with less money.
"We are going to manage it the best we can to try to
minimize the impacts on American families but it's not the way
for us to go about deficit reduction," Obama said at the
beginning of the first Cabinet meeting of his second term.
Obama said he would continue to try to get Republicans to
compromise on a plan to roll back the cuts, taking place under a
process known as sequestration. Republican leaders have said
they will not negotiate so long as the president insists that
increasing taxes be part of a resolution.
Obama discussed the budget impasse with lawmakers over the
weekend. He said he would be willing to make cuts to
government-run programs Medicare and Social Security as a way to
blunt the effects of the spending cuts.
Republicans have long argued that the only way to tame
budget deficits over time is by slowing the cost of sprawling
social safety net programs.
These include the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor,
the Medicare government healthcare program for the elderly and
disabled, and the Social Security retirement program, which are
are becoming more expensive as a large segment of the U.S.
population hits retirement age.