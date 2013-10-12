WASHINGTON Oct 12 The White House urged
Congress on Saturday to "do its job" and find a solution to end
a fiscal impasse over raising the U.S. debt ceiling and end a
government shutdown after the Senate rejected a Democratic plan.
A statement from White House press secretary Jay Carney said
it was unfortunate that the Senate Democratic plan failed to
pass because it would have taken the threat of a debt default
off the table ahead of a looming Thursday deadline.
"Congress must do its job and raise the debt limit to pay
the bills we have incurred and avoid default," said Carney.
With five days left until the government runs out of
borrowing authority, said Carney, "Congress needs to move
forward with a solution that reopens the government and allows
us to pay our bills."