WASHINGTON Oct 14 President Barack Obama and
Vice President Joe Biden will meet congressional leaders on
Monday to discuss the impasse on how to extend the U.S. debt
ceiling and end a government shutdown.
The White House said the meeting would be held at 3 p.m. EDT
(1900 GMT). Included will be Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid,
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in
Washington, and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.
The White House said that with time running out until the
U.S. borrowing limit is reached on Thursday, Obama will make
clear the need for Congress to act and stress he will not be
forced into concessions by conservative Tea Party House members.
"The president will also reiterate our principles to the
leaders: we will not pay a ransom for Congress reopening the
government and raising the debt limit," the White House said.
"The president continues to urge Congress to pass a bill that
raises the debt ceiling and lends the certainty our businesses
and the economy needs."