WASHINGTON Dec 10 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday praised a bipartisan budget deal as a good start and
urged the U.S. Congress to quickly pass a budget based on the
accord.
"Today's bipartisan budget agreement is a good first step,"
Obama said in a statement. "I want to call on members of
Congress from both parties to take the next step and actually
pass a budget based on this agreement so I can sign it into
law."
Obama praised elements of the deal, saying the modest
rollback of the across-the-board "sequester" spending cuts would
ease a drag on economic growth. He called the measure "balanced"
because it increases government revenues and includes spending
cuts he said would not hurt the economy.
He further gave a nod to long-feuding Democrats and
Republicans for coming to terms and avoiding the brinkmanship
that led to a government shutdown in October and a near-default
in 2011.
"This agreement doesn't include everything I'd like - and I
know many Republicans feel the same way," he said. "But it's a
good sign that Democrats and Republicans in Congress were able
to come together and break the cycle of short-sighted,
crisis-driven decision-making to get this done."