BRIEF-Yangarra enters into $100 million syndicated credit facility
* Yangarra enters into $100 million syndicated credit facility
WASHINGTON Oct 20 The White House said on Tuesday that President Barack Obama would veto the Default Prevention Act, a bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The bill would allow the United States to pay certain obligations but not others, a move the White House said would trigger a default on U.S. debt. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Yangarra enters into $100 million syndicated credit facility
* Caesars entertainment - on may 12 unit entered into an amendment no. 1 amending first lien credit agreement, dated as of october 11, 2013 - sec filing