WASHINGTON Jan 22 The White House on Tuesday
welcomed signals by Republican leaders in the House of
Representatives that they aim to pass a nearly four-month
extension of the U.S. debt limit, saying the move would take
away uncertainty over the issue.
White House spokesman Jay Carney told a briefing that the
administration believed the debt limit should be raised over the
longer term instead of in incremental steps, but the shift by
Republicans was a positive sign.
President Barack Obama would not stand in the way of a
short-term extension becoming law if it passed Congress, Carney
said.