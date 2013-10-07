WASHINGTON Oct 7 President Barack Obama, in a visit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Monday to spotlight the loss of government services because of the shutdown, urged Congress to reopen government and raise the debt limit immediately.

"My very strong suspicion is there are enough votes there" to pass legislation, he said. "Hold a vote. Call a vote right now. Let's see what happens."

FEMA had recalled employees who were idled in the shutdown to deal with Tropical Storm Karen but the storm has weakened and Obama said the agency would now send about 100 of them home.