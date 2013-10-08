BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
WASHINGTON Oct 8 President Barack Obama warned on Tuesday that a U.S. debt default could wreak havoc and he would talk to congressional Republicans about any topic but urged them to raise the debt limit without conditions.
Obama said he told House Speaker John Boehner in a phone call that he would not hold talks under the threat of a debt default or of keeping the government shut.
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
* Ellington Financial LLC - estimated book value per common share as of March 31, 2017 was $19.75, or $19.46 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: