CHICAGO Oct 27 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday called on U.S. lawmakers to quickly pass a two-year
budget deal to fund the federal government through 2017, saying
he was happy there was an agreement that would avert another
fiscal crisis.
Obama, speaking at a law enforcement conference in Chicago,
said he hoped Republicans, who lead the House of Representatives
and the Senate, and Democrats can "come together to pass this
agreement without delay." He also urged lawmakers not to "get
sidetracked by ideological debates that have no place in
America's budget process."
