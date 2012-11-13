WASHINGTON Nov 12 Two dozen business, labor and
civic leaders, including the chief executives of major U.S.
corporations such as Ford, IBM and Wal-Mart, will meet President
Barack Obama to discuss how to control the federal deficit, said
the White House on Monday.
Obama was scheduled to meet labor and civic leaders on
Tuesday, followed by a meeting with business executives on
Wednesday. A White House official said the leaders would discuss
"the best ways to move our economy forward and find a balanced
approach to reduce the deficit."
Unless the president and lawmakers agree, a combination of
tax increases and government spending cuts will take effect in
early 2013, the so-called fiscal cliff that would reduce the
deficit but harm the U.S. economy.
Expected at the meeting on Tuesday were four labor leaders -
Mary Kay Henry of the Service Employees International Union, Lee
Saunders of the public employees union AFSCME, Dennis Van Roekel
of the National Education Association and Richard Trumka of the
AFL-CIO, the umbrella organization for U.S. labor.
Also at the session on Tuesday would be leaders of civic and
politically progressive groups. They were John Podesta and Neera
Tanden of the Center for American Progress, Robert Greenstein of
the think tank Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, Laura
Burton Capps of Common Purpose Project, Max Richtman of the
National Committee to Preserve Social Security, Justin Ruben of
MoveOn and Deepak Bhargava of Center for Community Change.
Business executives invited to meet the president on
Wednesday were Mark Bertolini of Aetna Inc, Ursula Burns
of Xerox Corp, Kenneth Chenault of American Express Co
, David Cote of Honeywell International Inc,
Michael Duke of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Jeffrey Immelt of
General Electric Co, Andrew Liveris of Dow Chemical Co
, Robert McDonald of Procter & Gamble Co, Alan
Mulally of Ford Motor Co, Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo Inc
, Ginni Rometty of IBM, and John Watson of
Chevron Corp.