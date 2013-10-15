BRIEF-NN says units entered into certain amendment No. 1 to amended and restated credit agreement
* NN Inc - on April 3, 2017 co, units entered into certain amendment no. 1 to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
WASHINGTON Oct 15 President Barack Obama will meet Treasury Secretary Jack Lew at the White House on Wednesday, the White House said, as the clock ticked down to a debt deadline with no clear solution in sight.
Lew is due to meet with the president at 2:25 p.m. (1825 GMT). Lew has said the United States will run out of borrowing authority on Thursday, leading to a debt default, if Congress does not raise the $16.7 trillion U.S. debt limit.
* NN Inc - on April 3, 2017 co, units entered into certain amendment no. 1 to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
LONDON/NEW YORK, April 4 British hedge fund manager Alan Howard has raised more than $700 million from outside investors for a new fund that he will solely manage, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
* Verint Systems Inc sees 2018 non-gaap total revenue of $1.14 billion, plus or minus 2 percent - sec filing