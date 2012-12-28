BRIEF-JMP Group announces amendment to credit facility with BNP Paribas
* JMP Group Llc - on June 1, 2017, parties to facility entered into an amendment to increase maximum facility amount from $200 million to $403.3 million
WASHINGTON Dec 28 President Barack Obama will discuss the last-minute negotiations to avert the "fiscal cliff" during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, the network said in a statement.
* Dynavax Technologies Corp - co presents updated data for sd-101 in combination with keytruda(r) (pembrolizumab)