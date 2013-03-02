BRIEF-Exco Resources announces 1-for-15 reverse share split
* EXCO resources, inc. Announces 1-for-15 reverse share split, shareholder approval for share issuance under 1.5 lien notes and 1.75 term loans, and annual meeting results
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Barack Obama on Friday signed an order that starts putting into effect across-the-board budget cuts known as the "sequester" after he and congressional leaders failed to find an alternative budget plan.
The White House released a copy of Obama's directive entitled "Sequestration Order for Fiscal Year 2013." Government agencies will now begin to hack a total of $85 billion from their budgets between Saturday and Oct. 1.
* Arrow electronics - pricing of one series of company's senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million maturing on january 12, 2028